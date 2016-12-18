Safaricom sheds Sh46bn market value on profit taking

Money Markets

Stock traders on Nairobi Securities Exchange trading floor. The Safaricom stock has fallen by Sh1.15 to sell at Sh18.75. PHOTO | FILE

Safaricom’s stock has shed six per cent of its value on profit taking since the beginning of the month, resulting in a Sh46 billion hit on the company’s market capitalisation.

The share price has fallen by Sh1.15 to Sh18.75, a three-month low for the stock which has otherwise defied the bear run that has taken hold of the market for the past 21 months.

Its market capitalisation now stands at Sh751.2 billion, from Sh797.3 billion at the beginning of the month.

Over the period, the market capitalisation of the entire market has dropped by Sh102.2 billion, with the telco accounting for nearly half of that.

“It’s simply profit taking as the investment case remains as robust as ever. The stock had returned 34 per cent year-to-date when it peaked at Sh21.75...it is likely to stabilise once investors establish an attractive entry point. Based on what we see on the trading boards, it appears to be receiving support at Sh18.50 levels,” said NIC Securities head of research Timothy Wambu.

He, however, said it could remain suppressed below 20 levels until the full-year results announcement in May.

“Foreigners have been net sellers (on the stock) in December, a reversal of what we have seen in previous months.”

Safaricom closed its books on a Sh1.44 dividend on September 2, while payment was made on December 1. The payment comprised a final dividend of 76 cents for the financial year ending March and an interim dividend of 68 cents for the current financial year ending March, 2017.

The stock has also been caught up in a market-wide slump as investors trade cautiously ahead of the festive season and going into the election year, when political risk is likely to be a factor in the market.

“This slump is cutting across the whole market, and has also affected the price of Safaricom. Foreign investors are trading cautiously,” said Sterling Capital head of research Eric Munywoki.

Even with the December share price fall, Safaricom remains one of only seven counters at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) that have weathered the bear run and recorded a share price gain this year.

Others are KenolKobil, BAT Kenya, Kenya Re, Longhorn Publishers, Jubilee Holdings and Kenya Airways.

The telco’s year-to-date return stands at 15 per cent, making it the third-best performing counter at the exchange in 2016 after KenolKobil and Kenya Airways, which are up by 45.8 per cent and 22 .4 per cent respectively.

Longhorn has gained 7.8 per cent, BAT Kenya seven per cent, Kenya Re 3.6 per cent and Jubilee 0.6 per cent since January.