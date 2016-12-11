Salaries agency bets on car scheme to curb staff exodus

Politics and policy

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), an agency that regulates public sector pay, has said it needs Sh300 million to set up a car and mortgage loan scheme for its staff to tame massive exits.

SRC chief executive Anne Gitau told MPs the agency is already shouldering huge staff retention costs due to lack of the scheme.

The Treasury through a circular dated January 21, 2015 directed that State corporations, constitutional commissions, independent offices and other government agencies to independently manage the house, mortgage and car loans for their staff.

Ms Gitau said the SRC has not been able to establish the scheme due to lack of funds, something that she said leads to resignation of staff soon as they are hired.

“That is the reason we are seeking the Sh300 million to have seed money for this scheme,” she told the National Assembly Finance Committee which is scrutinising the 2017/2018 budget allocations. The SRC itself has been accused by other sector workers of being a stumbling block in their bid for better remuneration.

Such schemes allow workers to borrow money at interest rates of three per cent, which is below the market rates.

The initial capital of the fund for the car and mortgage scheme was set at Sh1 billion in year 2014/2015. It was marked for a top-up.