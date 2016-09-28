Sales mannerisms every firm must shun to excel

Home

A woman makes a call: Keep your phone on silent for the duration of the sales interview. PHOTO | FILE

Success in selling is not just about what you say. Sometimes what you do shoots you in the foot. These three mannerisms work against the seller, making him lose sales.

Cell phone etiquette

Francis, a salesperson par excellence, told me this of using your cell phone while interacting with the buyer.

He said: “Why would you want to interrupt a conversation that is to your advantage?”

This is exactly what happens when you use your phone during a sales interview, you disrupt a process you most likely initiated and want to benefit from.

You might as well chew your favourite meal and grab your throat to prevent yourself from swallowing it. Foolish? Yes.

Yet, today I still see sellers answering their ringing phones, or removing them to send a text, in the presence of the buyer! Besides the needless interruption, it’s also rude; you are telling the buyer that he is secondary, not as important.

Regrettably, cell phones have become literal cells to some salespeople; they are imprisoned by them.

Keep your phone on silent for the duration of the sales interview. Resist the urge to use it and discover instead a magical function called missed calls that lets you know who called “while you were away.”

When the buyer gets distracted

Whether it is using his cell phone during a sales meeting, (as some buyers do) or attending to an urgent email, or a tangential move from the line of discussion, buyers can disrupt the sales interview.

Very few buyers will give you their full attention in a secluded room with instructions not to be disturbed unless a bomb goes off. And even when they do, fewer still will remain on topic throughout.

A detour here and there is bound to happen sometimes to get a point to sink home or the buyer is naturally conversational. Irrespective though, whether triggered by the buyer or some external force, it remains the seller’s responsibility to accurately respond to the question, “Where were we?”

To say, “Err…I got lost too” or “I can’t remember either” is absconding responsibility and only serves to lengthen the sales process.