Scale up your business with these non-financial essentials

Magazines

Operational services are those needed for day- to- day activities such as accounting software, record-keeping, compliance with the taxman as well as management of customer data. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

I recently visited a former banker who retired to the village to keep dairy cattle. The old man, in his 70s, excitedly took me around his zero grazing sheds, explaininga few basics of farming that he thought I should know.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

He told me he was proud he could get 14 litres of milk per cow per day, which nobody else does in the locality.

Of course I feigned surprise and congratulated him without telling him there are some farmers in other areas who are doing double that.

But then, that is no mean feat considering that, as he told me, his grandfather who was a great cattle herder in his days used to milk four to six cows to get what he gets from one cow.

“This is possible because today we have better breed of cows than those days.”

I said pointing at one of his grade heifers. “Well, it’s not just about the breed. I have sold many heifers to many farmers far and beyond this area, but what they are milking is laughable.

It is mostly about how you take care of the animals,” he said before giving me a long lecture on nurturing dairy cows to get better yields.

He told me that his fortunes changed dramatically after attending a series of training conducted by Brookside Dairy.

Having been born and brought up in a family of cattle herders he initially thought he knew enough about cows to run a profitable dairy farm.

It is mostly through training and field day attendance that he learnt how to give the cows the right mix of feed and water —and at the right intervals.

He learnt simple things that people take for granted such as building and taking care of cow sheds.

As we continued chatting over a pot of freshly brewed tea with the man whose only wish was that he should have retired earlier, I reflected on many people who are struggling with productivity in their ventures because they have not mastered the basics but live under the illusion that they know it all.

One key lesson I learnt from him is that successful dairy farming is not just about getting the best breed of cattle.

It is mostly how you take care of them. In other businesses people make similar blunders by thinking all they need to run a business is capital and good products. They forget “non-capital and non-products” are contributors of success.