Lang'ata playground controversy pits Kidero against NLC boss

Politics and policy

National Land Commission chairman Mohamed Swazuri (left) and Nairobi County governor Dr Evans Kidero. PHOTO | FILE

The ownership of the disputed Lang'ata Road Primary School playground has pitted Nairobi governor Evans Kidero against National Lands Commission (NLC) boss Muhammad Swazuri, with each claiming the land belongs to a different entity.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The commission’s chairman Muhammad Swazuri on Monday said during a lands summit at State House that the city land belonged to the school after being issued with a title deed.

The dispute received media attention after police lobbed tear gas at pupils and activists demonstrating against an alleged land grab by a private developer – Airport View Housing.

During the summit, however, Dr Kidero poked holes in Mr Swazuri’s assertion that the matter had been put to rest, insisting that the playground was still under the private developer's name.

“My records indicate ownership has not changed. In my records there is nothing to indicate that Airport View title deed has been cancelled,” said Dr Kidero, implying a possible failure by the NLC to revoke the title formally.