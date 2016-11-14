Politics and policy
Lang'ata playground controversy pits Kidero against NLC boss
Posted Monday, November 14 2016 at 15:59
In Summary
- The parcel of land last year received media attention after police lobbed tear gas at pupils and activists demonstrating against an alleged land grab by a private developer.
- Dr Kidero says records indicate that ownership of the land has not changed and is still under a private developer – Airport View Housing.
The ownership of the disputed Lang'ata Road Primary School playground has pitted Nairobi governor Evans Kidero against National Lands Commission (NLC) boss Muhammad Swazuri, with each claiming the land belongs to a different entity.
The commission’s chairman Muhammad Swazuri on Monday said during a lands summit at State House that the city land belonged to the school after being issued with a title deed.
The dispute received media attention after police lobbed tear gas at pupils and activists demonstrating against an alleged land grab by a private developer – Airport View Housing.
During the summit, however, Dr Kidero poked holes in Mr Swazuri’s assertion that the matter had been put to rest, insisting that the playground was still under the private developer's name.
“My records indicate ownership has not changed. In my records there is nothing to indicate that Airport View title deed has been cancelled,” said Dr Kidero, implying a possible failure by the NLC to revoke the title formally.
Efforts to get the commission chairman to respond to the claims made by Dr Kidero were unsuccessful as phone calls and text messages went unanswered.