Seaborne shipping grows at slowest pace since 2009

Seaborne shipments have experienced the slowest pace of growth over the past six years, painting a bleak future for the industry, a new report says.

UNCTAD Review of Maritime Transport 2016 said the year 2015 recorded a 2.1 per cent increase in seaborne shipments from the 9.8 billion tonnes registered in the year before to over 10 billion tonnes.

“Policymakers are advised to identify and invest in maritime sectors in which their countries may have a comparative advantage. Supporting the maritime sector is no longer a policy choice.

Rather, the challenge is to identify and support selected maritime businesses,” the report said.

This is the slowest pace of growth in the industry since 2009, despite 80 per cent of the world goods by volume in 2015 having been through shipping. By volume, developing countries account for 60 per cent of goods loaded on to ships in 2015.

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi said the industry’s slow growth reflects sluggish global trade, subject to variations in the different sectors.

“With global trade growing at its slowest pace since the financial crisis, the immediate outlook for the shipping industry remains uncertain and subject to downside risks,” he said ahead of the report launch last week.

He singled out the push for larger ships as the root cause of the industry problems saying currently there is limited cargo to fill the newly acquired bigger vessels.

Shipping companies have sought to reduce their operating costs by building and buying ever larger ships.

“This move may prove costly for developing countries, where transport costs are already higher than in other regions,” said Dr Kituyi.

With the exception of a few Asian countries such as China, most developing country ports lack the infrastructure for bigger ships, running the risk of facing fewer port calls.

The Unctad report shows shipping of oil recorded its best performance since 2008, which is linked to low oil prices, ample supply and stable demand.

‘The 20 leading ports by volume experienced an 85 per cent decline in growth, from 6.3 per cent in 2014 to 0.9 per cent in 2015.

The top 20 container ports, which usually account for about half of the world’s container port throughput and provide a straightforward overview of the industry in any year, showed a 95 per cent decline in growth, from 5.6 percent in 2014 to 0.5 per cent in 2015,”the report notes.