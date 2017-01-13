Section of Aberdare forest on fire, KFS says

Politics and policy

Smoke rises from the moorlands of Aberdare ranges as seen from Makutano in Laikipia East. KFS confirmed that Aberdare National Park is on fire. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A section of the Aberdare National Park is on fire, a Kenya Forest Service (KFS) official has confirmed.

Nyeri ecosystem conservator and KFS zonal manager Muchiri Mathinji said the fire broke out at around 10 a.m. in the moorlands area of the Aberdare ranges.

This comes after the organisation issued a fire alert notice due to persistent hot and windy weather that has prevailed the country.

“We cannot estimate the damage as of now but we are looking for an aircraft to assess the situation,” he said Friday.

Mr Mathinji urged people living near forest to be on the lookout, saying fire tends spreads very fast when the weather is too hot and characterised by dry winds.

"We are calling on people living near forests to be very careful and avoid using fire without any measures," he said.

Officers have already been mobilised to assess and contain the inferno, with the KFS saying it was looking for an aircraft to aid in surveying the area.

Mr Mathinji also said all precautionary measures had been put in place including sensitising communities living in the forested areas on the need for deterrence, detection and subdual of fire outbreaks.

“The fires are imminent in Gathiuru area in Mt Kenya, parts of Gatarakwa in the slopes of Aberdare forest which are high risk areas,” said Mr Mathinji.

The public has also been urged to remain vigilant and report possible forest fire threats and outbreaks to KFS offices through the hot line number 020 250 2508.