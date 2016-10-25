Seek employees’ advice before bringing consultants on board

Magazines

I recently met my former college mate, Peter, over a cup of coffee and after a while, he poured his heart out about the frustration he is currently experiencing at his place of work.

“Working for individuals or family business is not a bed of roses. When I joined X company, I was promised so many things. I thought I had a place to exploit my potential and grow, but now I have realised that I am just being wasted,” he said with resignation clearly visible on his face.

Peter was poached from a junior position at a local bank by a man from his village who had just started a business and appointed general manager.

However, he said, when this man promised him a big title, better pay, a car and whole world of unlimited opportunities, he never thought twice.

Things went on well until the business grew and the owner’s wife resigned to join the business as co-director in charge of finance and administration.

She came up with ideas that most of the time were at variance with the rest of the team.

With time, regular consultation declined and the two directors would meet and one, mainly the wife would issue the directives.

There was very little room for questions or discussions and when he and other staff started raising objections to some obvious matters, it was taken as sort of insult or rebellion.

The man he had known as calm and always consulting and seeking consensus before making major decisions started behaving like a pirate ship captain — it is either my way or high way.

Listening to Peter’s argument, even though I did not know the other side of the story, I could tell he and his fellow employees have great ideas and strategies to make their company great only that they are not given space and adequate resources.

Basically, this is not an isolated case. Most individual or family-managed business have a problem with management.

They employ good employees, but are not able to tap their full potential because they insist on being in charge of everything.

It is said that no one has monopoly of knowledge in any area and in any organisation where there is a team working together to achieve an objective, making unilateral decisions does not inspire or empower.

It demoralises and kills the team spirit. It always pays to involve every stakeholder regardless of their position in all relevant decisions so that they can own and support it.