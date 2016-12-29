Senate sends disputed poll laws to Wako led committee

Politics and policy

Police trucks that were used to barricade Parliament Road ahead of a special sitting of the Senate yesterday. They were later removed after Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro complained to Internal Security secretary Joseph Nkaissery. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Senate yesterday referred the controversial amendments to the election law to the Legal and Human Rights committee, offering critical time to lower political temperatures and find an agreeable solution to the matter.

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro directed the committee to scrutinise the Bill that emanated from the National Assembly after it was passed in a partisan session purely composed of the ruling Jubilee coalition MPs.

The Electoral Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016 seeks to allow the IEBC to put in place a complementary mechanism for voter identification and results transmission in cases where technology fails.

“Standing Order 130 requires a Bill, which has been read a First time, to be committed to the relevant standing committee for scrutiny and to facilitate the constitutional requirement for public participation.

“In compliance with the provisions of Standing Order 130, the Bill stands committed to the standing committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights. As Senators are aware, this Bill has been the subject of some contention. It is also not lost on us that we are counting down to the General Election now due in just eight months,” Mr Ethuro ruled.

He said it was imperative that any legislation concerning the manner in which the elections shall be conducted be disposed of and concluded well ahead of time so that the public and all players are clear about the rules that shall apply.

“The urgency of the Senate proceeding with and concluding work on the Election Laws (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 63 of 2015), cannot therefore be over-emphasised. There is no time to be lost,” Mr Ethuro said as he directed the Amos Wako-led committee to scrutinise the Bill and allow public participation in accordance with Articles 117 and 118 of the Constitution.

“The committee should engage all stakeholders in the election process and take into consideration all issues that have been raised regarding the contents of this Bill,” he said.

Mr Ethuro said he had received a request from Senate Majority Leader Prof Kithure Kindiki to convene two Special Sittings on Wednesday January 4, 2017, when the committee’s findings are expected to be debated and passed or rejected.

Opposition Cord coalition has called for mass action on the same day to protest the passage of the Bill by Jubilee MPs in the National Assembly.

“The Senate Majority Leader requests that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill be considered at Second Reading, Committee of the Whole and Third Reading in the said Special Sittings,” the Speaker said, adding that he planned to issue a Gazette Notice to the effect.

Mr Wako said he was concerned that the public participation would be curtailed given the short deadlines.

“I am glad the committee will be given some time. I, however, plead that the period be extended to January 5, 2017 to allow us consult the public and write a report to the House,” he said.