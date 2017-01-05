Senate to decide fate of amended poll laws in special sitting Thursday

Politics and policy

The Senate convenes for a special session Thursday morning to either adopt, reject or send to mediation a controversial Bill that hands the electoral agency power to resort to manual identification of voters and results transmission in the event of technology failure in the August 8 General Election.

Senators will receive a report of the joint Legal Affairs and ICT Committee on the consideration of Elections Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2015 that has split the ruling party Jubilee and Opposition Cord coalition.

Should Senators propose further alterations to the Bill or reject the same in its entirety, a mediation committee, comprising equal members from both Houses (Senate and National Assembly) will be formed with the mandate of coming up with an agreeable version of the Bill.

The Bill seeks to entrench in law a requirement that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission put in place a complimentary mechanism for identification of voters and results transmission where deployed technology fails.

A joint team, co-chaired by senators Amos Wako (Busia) and Mutahi Kagwe (Nyeri), was still locked up at a closed door session at Windsor Hotel on Wednesday to put together its recommendations for tabling and debate Thursday morning.

Mr Wako chairs the Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights while Mr Kagwe heads the Information, Communications and Technology Committee.

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro convened two special sittings today in which Senators will debate, approve or reject the controversial Bill that the National Assembly passed two weeks ago amid chaos that saw Cord MPs walk out of the debating chamber in protest.

Cord has since withdrawn its notice to supporters calling for countrywide mass protests that was to kick off Wednesday to await the outcome of today’s make-or-break Senate proceedings.

The Opposition has vowed to press on with mass action should the Senate vote to endorse the controversial changes to the Elections Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016, which was midwifed through a negotiated bi-partisan process.

The Bill, sponsored by National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs chairman Samuel Chepkonga, has also attracted opposition from religious groups, civil society organisations, human rights and business leaders.

The Chepkonga Bill requires the commission to put in place an alternative and complementary mechanism for identification and transmission of election results that is simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent.

On Tuesday, the Council of Governors, Media Owners Association, the Law Society of Kenya, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce among others differed with the Attorney- General and the ICT secretary on the form of backup that the country should adopt in the August polls.