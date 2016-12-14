Setback for maritime sector after Treasury fails to allocate funds

Magazines

A ship building and repair yard in Mombasa. The ship building sector has not been allocated funds. PHOTO | GEORGE OMONDI

Maritime training, transport logistics and spatial planning are some of the projects likely to suffer after the Treasury failed to allocate money for development to the Maritime and Shipping Affairs Department for the year to June 2018.

The department had requested for a development vote of Sh765 million to finance various projects and programmes during the fiscal year.

Also to be pushed to the back burner due to inadequate funding is the proposal to develop the ship building industry and efforts to encourage local ownership of ships.

The department also planned to set up a maritime school, a data centre as well as restructure the Kenya National Shipping Line (KNSL) and acquire vessels for its use.

“The budgetary allocation for the sector has not been given the weight it deserves for optimal development and growth,” the Maritime Department told the National Assembly Committee on Transport while appealing for additional funding for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Total budget allocation to the department was Sh295 million against a resource requirement of Sh1,363 million, representing a shortfall of Sh1,068 million. During the financial year 2017/2018, the department had tabled plans of increase ship ownership by locals by one. Owning a ship costs about Sh5 billion.

Lack of an integrated maritime policy has also been blamed for the frustrating and disintegrated implementation of projects under the maritime department.

Major challenge

Maritime functions are currently handled by different counties, ministries, departments and agencies with most interventions being sectorial in nature.

Lack of a maritime policy has been a major setback to activity implementation and has contributed to foreign shipping agencies controlling over 80 per cent of the market share.

The department said it faces a major challenge in executing its mandate since it operates with a skeletal staff. Experts say the maritime sector remains the least understood and consequently the least exploited with the exception of port development.

The department was created last year in a Cabinet reshuffle to fast-track the agenda of growing a sustainable blue economy.

Some of its mandates include promotion the maritime and shipping industry, ship registration in Kenya, maritime cargo insurance and development of central data and an information centre.

It is estimated that maritime transport caters for 92 per cent of the country’s international trade volumes and is expected to grow as Kenya seeks to implement the crude oil exportation project. The department has been pushing for an array of tax incentives in a move aimed at attracting more foreign ships to Kenyan waters.