Seven Kenyan coffee factories ranked among world’s best

A coffee farmer tends her crop.

Seven Kenyan factories have been ranked among the world’s best specialty coffee producers, putting the farmers on the path to better earnings for their produce in the international market.

Guama Coffee Factory, a member of Baragwi Co-operative Society in Kirinyaga, tops the 2016 list of 30 quality coffee producers with a score of 97 points out of 100, according to the rating by Coffee Review, an online publication that analyses the quality of coffee globally.

The Specialty Coffee Association of America (SCAA) and the Cup of Excellence also use the 100-point rating by the publication’s experts.

Coffee Review’s latest report estimates the price of Guama Factory’s coffee at $23.99/12 ounces or $70.5 per kilogramme.

Gatomboya Coffee Factory, a member of Barichu Co-operative Society in Nyeri, came a close second with 96 points out of the possible 100.

Also featured in the list of top quality coffee producers is David Mburu, a lone coffee farmer who scored 96 points.

The list of top quality coffee producers also includes Karatina’s Kenya Small-lot Reserve Karatina (95), Karindundu Factory in Nyeri (95), Murang’a Gondo AA (95) and Nyeri’s Ichamara Coffee Factory with 94 points.

Coffee Review’s co-founder, Ron Walters, said thousands of coffee samples were cupped this year and that they published nearly 400 reviews.

“Approximately 90 of the reviewed coffees scored 94 points or higher. Obviously, all of these coffees are exceptional but some were more remarkable than others,” said Mr Walters.

“Ultimately, we selected and ranked what we believe are the 30 most exciting coffees and espressos of the year.”

Mr Walters said the rankings are based on quality (represented by overall rating), value (reflected in most affordable price per pound) and other factors such as distinctiveness of style, uniqueness of origin or tree variety, certification and general rarity.

Guama coffee emerged top because the sample consisted entirely of pea berries. This is a kind of bean that is harvested from a coffee fruit that bears a single, oval bean rather than the common flat-sided pair.

Pea-berries produce a somewhat different (often better) cup than normal beans from the same crop, from which they may or may not be separated during grading.

The coffee is produced from SL-28 and SL-34 varieties of Arabica.