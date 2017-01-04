Seven new firms get sugar milling licence

Politics and policy

Farmers harvest sugarcane in Kisumu. PHOTO | FILE

Seven new sugar millers have been registered in what will further cut the government’s production stake as Kenya prepares to open its market to unlimited imports from the regional trade bloc Comesa.

The sugar regulator says it has registered Pall Mall Sugar (Siaya), Cherry (Busia), Opapo (Homa Bay), West Kenya (Ole-Pito) and Busia Sugar Industries Limited in Busia. Others are West Kenya Sugar Company subsidiary in Bungoma County and Dominion Sugar Company Limited in Siaya.

The entry of more private players will deepen the fast-changing sugar sector that has seen nimbler private sector firms flourish at the expense of government factories —which are inefficient with aging plants that are prone to breaking down.

Private millers like Butali, Kibos and West Kenya are quicker at paying farmers compared to five State-owned sugar companies like Chemelil, Muhoroni and Sony.

The Sugar Directorate says increased capacity from the new millers will reduce the deficit and cut reliance on expensive imports, which have partly seen retail sugar prices trade at levels seen four years ago.

“We want to improve our local capacity, our production has been going down over the years hence need to have more players to address the deficit,” said Alfred Busolo, the director general of Agriculture and Food Authority.

Mr Busolo says the more efficient private firms —who have less workers and free from bureaucratic procurement — will help address high cost of production that made it difficult for local produce to compete with imports.

The directorate says a miller like Kwale is spending about Sh40,000 to produce a tonne of sugarcane while some of the State-owned firms use up to Sh100, 000 on the nucleus estate.

Mr Busolo says international price of sugar has nearly doubled from Sh32, 000 per tonne in May to the current Sh60,000 due to a shortage, offering a lifeline to Kenyan millers. Before the rally, imports were cheaper compared to local produce, prompting Kenya to seek protection from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

In October, Kenya won another a two-year extension of sugar import limits from a regional trade bloc.

Kenya produces about 600,000 tonnes of sugar a year, compared with annual consumption of 800,000 tonnes. The deficit is covered by strictly controlled imports from Comesa.

The global sugar shortage and high local prices have seen a kilogramme of sugar retailing at between Sh135 and Sh145, depending on brand, up from Sh110 in the last three months. It last traded at the current levels in 2012.

Kenya is yet to meet a raft of Comesa conditions given over a decade ago to prepare the country for the liberalisation of the market and external competition.