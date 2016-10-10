Sewerage levy introduction signals higher water bills

Politics and policy

Water Services Regulatory Board chief executive Robert Gakubia. PHOTO | FILE

Water consumers face higher bills after the enactment of a law allowing the regulator to impose a levy for development of sewerage networks.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb) says it is awaiting the minister to gazette the commencement date of the Water Act, which became law last month, so as to introduce the sewerage levy.

Wasreb had last year proposed a levy equivalent to five per cent of consumers’ water bills after conducting a study on how to fund infrastructure development.

“We will discuss that (imposing levy) once the Act is operationalised. But we had already done a study and proposed five per cent,” said Robert Gakubia, the chief executive of Wasreb.

“At the rate we are urbanising we need to be really serious about planning and funding for sewerage.”

Only 15 per cent of Kenyans living in urban and peri-urban areas are connected to the sewer system. The coverage, which is down from 19 per cent in 2010, is below the national target of 40 per cent.

The increase in water bills will add a fresh cost to consumers who already bear high charges with most service providers having reviewed their tariffs in the last one year to cover for the high cost of electricity, water treatment chemicals, pipes, fuel, lubricants and fittings.

Mr Gakubia said that once the levy is imposed it will have to be ring-fenced for development of sewer purposes only.

Currently water bills contain a sewer charge, but the fee has often been diverted to other uses like improving and maintaining the water connection infrastructure and meeting operation costs, leaving little for sewer development and upgrades.

The new Water Act that was assented to by President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 13 does not specify what percentage of the water bill may be imposed as the water levy leaving it to Wasreb’s discretion to decide what each area will pay.

The regulator had last year said that at five per cent, the levy would raise about Sh750 million annually for sewer development.

The National Water Master Plan seeks to have sewer systems developed in 95 out of the 215 urban centres by 2030.

This plan will cost Sh476.5 billion. An additional Sh25 billion will be needed for sewerage maintenance.