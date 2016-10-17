Regulator sets Sh15,000 licence fee for local investment analysts

Money Markets

The Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts chairman Job Kihumba. PHOTO | FILE

Financial and investment analysts seeking licence to work in Kenya will pay a mandatory Sh15,000 annual practicing fee according to the profession’s regulator.

The Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts has begun issuing practicing certificates to qualified members who must undergo integrity tests and need to hold globally recognised professional credentials such as the Chartered Financial Analyst.

Applicants will also have to pay Sh10,000 in membership fees, said the institute.

Those who register before the June 2017 deadline will be granted a 40 per cent discount on membership fees while those who register by the end of December this year will be granted a full waiver on 2016 subscription fees.

“The registration committee will determine whether the integrity and professional conduct of the applicant satisfy Chapter 6 of the Constitution,” said Job Kihumba, who chairs the body.

Those who fall under the ambit of the regulatory body include people working as securities, research, and equity analysts, portfolio managers or investment advisors.

Those found guilty of serving as financial analysts without a licence face a Sh500,000 fine and two-year jail term for first-time offenders while repeat offenders will be slapped with a Sh1 million fine and a public reprimand in the Kenya Gazette and newspapers, according to the new statute.

The Investment and Financial Analysts Act (2015) – which came into operation on December 8, 2015 – provides an 18-month window for those in the profession to apply for a practicing certificate, hence the June 7, 2017 deadline.

Apart from the CFA, the other qualifications recognised under the law include the Certified International Investment Analyst’ and a local program called Certified Investment and Financial Analysts – including its precursors Certified Securities and Investment Analyst, Investment and Securities Professional, and Association of Financial Analysts.