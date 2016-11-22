Sh3.6 billion project set to boost transport, rescue on L Victoria

Magazines

Passengers travel on a boat in Lake Victoria without life jackets. Over 5,000 people die on the lake every year. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

A Sh3.6 billion project to develop a maritime communication and rescue system on Lake Victoria will kick off next year in what is expected to boost commercial activity and save lives.

The project is expected to see 80 per cent of the lake covered by communication signals and 22 search and rescue centres established.

The project’s aim is cutting the number of people who die in the lake every year from 5,000 to below 1,000. Safer waters are seen as key to attracting more investments in transport and tourism.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is the main financier of the project with the European Union and the governments of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania also contributing.

“The project will address significant safety and transport planning issues on Lake Victoria to encourage increased transport and trade on the lake,” a project brief prepared by the AfDB says.

“Safe maritime operations will attract investments in lake transport, tourism and water sports.”

The project comprises three main components. The first will be the setting up of a maritime communication system which will include extending the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) signal to cover 80 per cent of the lake from the current 40 per cent.

The SOS emergency number 110 will also be operationalised.

The second component involves setting up three maritime rescue communication centres which will receive distress signals from boats and communicate the information to search and rescue crews.

The centres will also disseminate weather alerts to boats and other vessels. The third component is the establishment of 22 search and rescue centres that will be equipped with 22 speed boats and four medical rescue boats.

Each of the centres will have a station manager and two rescuers. AfDB says that the lack of a comprehensive navigation and safety system makes Lake Victoria one of the most dangerous waterways in the world, stunting its ability to handle increased traffic.

“If anyone gets in trouble in a boat out in the lake, they are highly unlikely to be saved by any organised rescue but must, instead, rely on the good fortune of being assisted by other lake users,” AfDB says.

It is estimated that about 5,000 people die every year in the lake with the number projected to grow at three per cent annually without this project. Other related benefits include reduced loss of vessels and associated gear.

“A simple calculation shows that salvaging 300 to 400 boats per year out of a fleet of 70,000 would save an estimated $2 million (Sh200 million) per year,” AfDB says.