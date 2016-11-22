Share of top NSE firms’ turnover hits 92pc in September

Money Markets

Investment brokers at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. PHOTO | FILE

The share of total turnover for the top 10 traded companies at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) hit 92 per cent in September, indicating rising risk aversion by investors.

The share of the turnover by the top companies averaged between 82 and 89 per cent monthly over the previous one year according to Capital Markets Authority (CMA) data.

The concentration of trading in fewer companies is an indicator of skewed demand in the stock market, showing investors have become unwilling to take a chance on the smaller counters when the bourse has been gripped by a bear run.

Seven of the largest companies in the NSE — Safaricom, EABL, Equity Bank, KCB, BAT, Co-operative Bank and Barclays — appear on the list of the most traded firms in September, showing that investors are pitching heavily for blue chip firms, which are seen as safer bets in periods of uncertainty in the market.

“It is a matter of how many shares are available for trading, with these companies offering free float and are therefore very popular with foreign investors and fund managers,” said ABC capital corporate finance manager Johnson Nderi.

“It is also because of the slowdown in the market, where investors want to keep their money in stocks where interim exit is easy, while avoiding illiquid counters.”

The other firms on the list are KenolKobil, Centum and Stanbic Bank, which are also constituent firms of the NSE 20 share index and are among the top 20 largest firms on the exchange.

The overload of trading on a few shares also affects the effectiveness of some market indicators, leaving them under heavy influence of just a few stocks.

“This indicates that the market is skewed and therefore a reading from the indicators, say the equity turnover, may not be a true picture of the situation in the market. The market is not deep enough especially for the small and mid-cap sized companies, thus also affecting the liquidity in the market,” said Kingdom Securities senior analyst Mercyline Gatebi.

Foreign investors, who largely opt for large cap stocks, have dominated trading at the exchange this year, with average participation above 65 per cent (hitting a high of 83 per cent in September).

Data compiled by Standard Investment Bank shows that the total equity turnover for the third quarter of the year stood at Sh48 billion, averaging Sh16 billion per month in the period.

There was, however, a sharp decline in trading during October, with turnover standing at Sh7.9 billion in what analysts say could be an indicator that foreign investors are starting to follow the cue of local investors and shying away from the market in favour of fixed income.

The foreigners registered a net outflow of Sh129 million ($1.27 million) in October after recording a net inflow of Sh1.3 billion ($13.27 million) a month earlier.