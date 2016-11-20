Shareholders must hold boards to account amid corporate scandals

Home

There are certain decisions under law that can only be taken by shareholders such as establishment of the board. PHOTO | FILE

Under the new Companies Act 2015, a firm can now be owned by one shareholder unlike before when there had to be a minimum of two shareholders to incorporate a company.

Shareholders hold an important role in a company as they are the owners, investors and promoters of the business. They are the ones who found a business and provide its vision and mission.

Under company law, every firm must have in place a board which may consist of shareholders or include other non-shareholders as directors.

In every company therefore there is a division between the ownership represented by the shareholders and management represented by the board.

I usually advice all businesses to adopt the same module of governance as it is the global best practice. For example, if you own a consultancy firm as a sole proprietor, it is good to delegate some of the managerial functions of the firm to enable you focus on your core business.

This is possible by having in place a board to manage the business. Some of the possible roles of the board is to give the venture overall strategy.

The owner should be part of this board. Separating ownership from management ensures that the business is run in an optimum manner due to added competencies. So what is the role of a business owner in the enterprise? The first role is to establish the business.

Without the owners, the business cannot exist. These are people who come up with the vision, objectives and location of the business. They also provide the seed capital to the business which should pay back after some time.

However, having understood the importance of separating ownership from management it is important to understand the role that the owner or shareholder owes to the management function.

There are certain decisions under law that can only be taken by shareholders such as establishment of the board.

In as much as a business is managed by the board, the shareholders are responsible for checking the board therefore they check the performance of the company against annual reports and accounts and can ask the board to explain performance.

Shareholders provide the seed capital to the business and any additional capital required for expansion. Unless the board of directors is invited to do so, it is not the directors’ role to provide capital.

It is therefore important that when the shareholders are called upon to do so by the board of directors for purposes of expansion or otherwise that the shareholders provide the additional capital necessary to meet the company’s objectives.

Shareholders are required to attend and vote in annual general meetings. They should exercise their democratic rights in companies to deliberate on company affairs and also give their vote.