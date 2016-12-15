Shelter Afrique board gives Deloitte deadline for release of audit report

Money Markets

Shelter Afrique managing director James Mugerwa. PHOTO | FILE

The board of pan-­African housing financier Shelter Afrique has set a Christmas Day deadline for delivery of a final forensic audit report on its accounts by consultancy Deloitte.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The board said it had already received a draft report from Deloitte containing the initial findings and preliminary recommendations, which were discussed in its meetings held between December 6 and 8.

Deloitte was contracted at a cost of Sh5.2 million to probe claims of creative accounting and subprime lending at the firm, authored by former Shelter Afrique head of finance Godfrey Waweru in a petition addressed to the mortgage financier’s board of directors and financiers.

“The board has directed Shelter Afrique management to respond to the draft findings and requested Deloitte to have a final report before the Christmas holidays,” said Shelter Afrique chairman Jean-Paul Missi in a statement.

“Meanwhile, the board has established an ad hoc committee comprising the chairman, the chairman of the human resource and administrative affairs committee and the chair of the audit, risk and finance committee to oversee the implementation of the recommendations of the Deloitte final report once adopted by the board.”

Explosive whistle-blower documents alleged that the company’s Ugandan managing director James Mugerwa had been issuing subprime mortgages to unqualified borrowers, causing the firm’s non-­performing loan portfolio to rise steeply.

He was also accused of rescheduling overdue loans to appear as performing, thus hiding the true extent of toxic mortgages.

By February this year, about 59 per cent of Shelter Afrique’s Sh24.63 billion ($246.3 million) loan book was classified as non­-performing, according to the documents.

Mr Missi disclosed yesterday that the draft audit report received from Deloitte recommends improvement in the company’s staff grievance handling procedures, reward and discipline.

It also calls for stronger internal control systems and the adherence of financial statements to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the latter suggesting that there were loopholes in reporting as alleged by the whistle-blower.

The concerns over the firm’s finances have already resulted in a downgrade from Ba1 to Ba3 by ratings agency Moody’s, for long term issue debt.