Shiro’s plan to formalise our marriage catches me off-guard

I always marvel at how news travels fast in the company — the rumour mill is quite efficient in news delivery.

Already people are talking about the incoming CEO as if he has been here forever. A few people have come to my office with all manner of questions, asking about his marital status, his former job. A colleague came to me and told me, “I hear this guy is famous for retrenchments and turnarounds so do you know what his agenda is going to be.”

My colleague carried on giving his view and at some point, I wanted to tell him, “maybe you should take up a job in strategy you seem to know what to do.”

As if this were not enough, the HR lady was also on my case telling me how we need to “align and be on the same page regarding the new boss.”

Despite all my time in the corporate world, I have never quite developed the taste for office politics. I find all the scheming and backstabbing too much and I have never gotten a handle on the dos and don’ts on office politics. The good thing about my life currently is that the family situation has stabilised and the cold war with Shiro is now over. A few days into the cold war she called me and said,” hi babe, can I buy you coffee or a drink?” This request had my antennae up because it often means I am in trouble. So, my initial comment was,” I am working late so I do not want to keep you.” She was all sweetness as she told me, “no problem I will wait for you. I am all yours.”

Her positive tone was too good to resist and so I agreed to having a drink with her after 7 pm that evening.

As soon as she walked in, I could tell she was up to something. This is because she looked so good — was wearing a clinging dress that even had other men ogling her. My suspicions were heightened by her tone conversation and the way she kept touching me.

We started our date with discussions around our family, and what is happening. Shiro always seems to have big plans for the children as she was telling me how they need ‘to play tennis and learn piano.

I hold a different view but on that day, I did not want to get into yet another argument with Shiro, so I kept quiet. After about an hour, and after I had taken two beers, she finally got down to the main business. She told me,” guess who is getting married!”. I was taken aback by this statement and said, “you know I am not good with guessing so just tell me.”

She tried to prod me into guessing but gave up after a few minutes. So finally said, “Betty!” I for the life of me could not recall who Betty is and so I said, “which Betty?” She looked at me as if I am from mass and said, “you do not remember Betty my roommate in college! She is getting married in August!” I exclaimed, “That Betty! Congratulations to her.”

Shiro launched into some excited conversation most of which passed me by but I could not help but pay attention to the last line. She said, “so we need to formalise our marriage.” I took a large sip of beer and asked her, “what do you mean? You need to take me through this very slowly.”