Shock as only 141 students score KCSE ‘A’

Politics and policy

Lokwee Chepkemei Phoebe of Marigat in Baringo County (left) and Kalya Kimurgor of Moi High School Kabarak (right) who got mean grades of A celebrate this year's KCSE results PHOTOS | CHEBOITE KIGEN / JARED NYATAYA

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday sustained his shock therapy for the education sector with the release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results within a month of sitting.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Even more shocking was the steep drop in the number of candidates who scored straight As to 141 from last year’s 2,685 – an outcome Dr Matiang’i attributed to the stringent measures it took to curb cheating this year.

Dr Matiang’i, who released the results at Mombasa’s Shimo La Tewa High School, said 4,645 students had scored A-, down from 12,069 last year. The number of candidates who scored B+, B, B- and C+ also dropped by nearly half to 84,143 from last year’s 154,738 – an outcome that cast serious doubts on the credibility of past examinations.

The results showed that 88,929 (or 15.41 per cent of the 574,125 candidates) students attained the minimum university entry qualification of C+ this year compared to 169,492 (or 32.23 per cent of 522,870) last year.

Dr Matiang’i said this year’s results, which he released just a month after the candidates sat the last paper, were a “true reflection of what the candidates deserved.”

“There were no cases of irregularities this year. I can vouch for the results as an accurate picture of what each candidate scored. There was no leakage, help or massaging of figures as has been the case previously,” he said.

The selection of students to join Kenya’s public universities is often a numbers game (depending on available space), making many students with B- and C+ to routinely miss slots. This year, for instance, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (Kuccps) selected 74,389 students to join public universities.

This meant that only 4,000 of the 99,351 students who scored B- and C+ and are -- at least on paper - meant to join university, made the cut.

If a similar number of students is selected this year, only 14,540 of 88,929 candidates who scored C+ and above will miss a place in public universities, a record achievement.

Dr Matiang’i, without naming particular schools, highlighted a particular institution, where 212 students scored straight As last year but could only manage just two this year – a remark that was understood to mean many schools are in for a rude shock this year.

Kabarak High School was the best performer in 2015 with 202 of its 289 candidates scoring an A. Maseno School came in second after half of its 285 candidates scored the top grade.

Dr Matiang’i commended Alliance Girls High School and Kenya High School for posting 25 and 21 As respectively, saying their consistency over the years had proved the legitimacy of their grades.

This year’s exams were conducted under a tightly-controlled regime meant to curb cheating which had become the norm in both secondary and primary school tests.