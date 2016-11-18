Should my son have surgery?

Magazines

Q: My four-year-old son has an outward pointing belly button. I wasn’t really worried about it until I noticed that if I pressed it down with my finger I could feel a hole in the middle of it.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

There are days when his belly button gets really large and sometimes he says that there is pain around it. What could be wrong with my son’s belly button?

Umbilical hernia

What you are describing sounds like an umbilical hernia. A hernia can occur on any part of the abdominal wall but the umbilical one is by far the most common. In a child with a hernia, there is a defect (hole) in the abdominal wall which allows for the contents of the abdomen to routinely pop in and out.

This popping in and out of abdominal contents is what makes your son’s belly button become larger on certain days.

Depending on how large the hernia defect is, various contents can get in and out of it. In small hernias, usually only the fatty intra-abdominal tissue can fit through.

However, in large hernias, contents such as intestines can actually get out of the abdominal cavity and into the belly button. When the abdominal contents enter the belly button, it can be quite painful.

It can also be quite dangerous because intestines have been known to get trapped inside the umbilical hernia.

Once trapped, the blood supply to the intestines is cut off. This scenario requires urgent surgery to save the patient’s life.

Most children with umbilical hernia do not need surgery – the hernias close on their own by the time the child is two years of age. However, any child whose hernia is not getting smaller and one that is giving them pain must be surgically repaired. The procedure simply involves closing the defect (hole) in the abdominal wall.

Usually the surgery is done as an out-patient procedure.

---------------

Undescended testes

Q: My son is five years old and I am very worried because he has only one testicle. I had been reassured that his condition was very common and that the other one would descend into his scrotum by the time he was five years of age. It hasn’t happened. What could be wrong? His grandfather also had one testicle. Could this just be a ‘normal’ thing for our family?

You are describing an ‘undescended testicle’. Usually the testes develops inside the abdomen whilst the baby is in the womb.