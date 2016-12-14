Siginon sees cargo growth from direct US flights

Magazines

Kenya based logistics firm Siginon Group is eying fresh produce and garment exports once direct flights to the US start next year.

Siginon head of commercial services Jack Mwaura in an interview with the Business Daily said the firm’s cargo business strategy for next year has factored in direct US flights.

“The opportunities we see are mainly for fresh produce to the US. Kenya is a signatory to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) pact, we see more textile reaching America,” said Mr Mwaura.

“On the in-bound, we see a lot of cargo mainly from gaming equipment, a lot of oil and gas machineries, we see cargo in the relief industry from US NGOs.”

The US direct flights are scheduled to commence next year after Jomo Kenyatta International Airport meets security and safety measures imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration. The flights are expected to promote export of fresh produce and encourage more US citizens to visit Kenya.

According to ‘‘Building the Future: A Look at the Economic Potential of East Africa’’, a US Chamber of Commerce report it released a few months ago, East Africa is the most promising trading partner for the US on the continent.

The region is home to diverse and dynamic economies which have significant potential across several industries.

It is already a leading exporter of agricultural commodities like tea, coffee and horticultural products.

Also, large apparel manufacturers are increasingly sourcing their garments from Kenya and Ethiopia.

The region has significant offshore gas reserves and is an emerging player in the renewable energy and power generation sector.

Last week, representatives of Power Africa and Renewable Energy, part of the United States Trade and Development Agency, were in the country to access investment opportunities, raising hopes of continued business ties between the two countries.

The American delegation said good infrastructure will increase ability of more Kenyan products to get to global markets.

“We are trying to build infrastructure for traders, having sound trade policies is one thing but having good infrastructure is key to doing more trade and increasing ability for Kenyan products to get to the port quickly,” said Brandon Megorden, Renewable Energy sector manager for sub-Saharan Africa.