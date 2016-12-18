Siginon targets slice of Nairobi wealth with its head office shift plan

Magazines

Logistics firm Siginon Group will move its headquarters to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) next year, bringing it closer to its customers.

“Our relocation to Nairobi’s JKIA facilities from Mombasa has been greatly inspired and driven by the market and customer dynamics. This move will enable us to align accordingly to serve our customers better,” said Meshack Kipturgo, managing director of Siginon Group.

In doing so, Siginon will be looking to get a slice of Nairobi’s wealth concentration as the United Nations projects that cities such as Nairobi will increase population by 380 million by 2020, making urban business locations ever more key in achieving business success.

Nairobi has a gross domestic product of some $1,081 per head compared with $935 per capita for Mombasa, according to the World Bank. But the Siginon move also reflects the increasing importance of air connectivity versus sea routes.

“We are looking to use Nairobi’s position as the East Africa business hub to support our regional expansion plans and boost business growth,” said Mr Kipturgo.

In this, Nairobi is now considered the gateway for companies looking to expand their business in East Africa, offering airline connections that allow easy movement in and out of other African countries, as well as proximity to the continent’s interior, accessible Internet connections, and a wide scope of work skill talents.

“When companies relocate, it is usually to expand their businesses, but it has to be in an area that allows easy movement for their customers to access their products,” said Bruce Gumo, a marketing analyst at Biztrace, a marketing solutions agency.

Such was the case with General Electric Company. In 2011, it opened its sub-Saharan headquarters in Nairobi to provide easy access to the region and to the rest of Africa.

“Nairobi will be responsible for corporate-level decisions for the company’s African business and will spearhead the company’s hunt for new businesses on the continent because it is increasingly becoming a business hub due to its developed telecommunications infrastructure and airport services,” said Yibrah Tesfazghi, GE’s then president for the Africa region.

Beyond expansion, companies choose new location based on where they are most likely to get the best work skills in their fields.

“In some instances, when a company relocates,a few employees might decline to do so with the company, whereas others will delighted at the chance of working in an different location, especially if it is an urban city,” said Mr Gumo.

This was found to be the case by real estate consultancy, Knight Frank, in its Global Cities 2016 report that analysed the influence of cities around the world.

It reported that the trend across companies this year has been relocating from out-of-town offices to central business districts in order to attract the best talent.

Some firms are choosing to move out-of-town jobs into more expensive CBD areas in order to appeal to a broader talent pool.