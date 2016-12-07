SimbaPay scales new heights in digital money transfer

Magazines

Mr Nyasinga Onyancha, the CEO of SimbaPay. PHOTO | FILE

A Kenyan-owned digital money transfer firm, SimbaPay, is taking not only the local but also the international money remittance sector by storm.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The London-based firm, started with the aim of helping out Kenyans living in the diaspora pay bills through M-Pesa, has over the years grown into a full-fledged money transfer firm joining the likes of Western Union and MoneyGram in the market.

Unlike conventional players, SimbaPay strives to make money transfer painless to both the sender and recipient.

The tech firm allows citizens residing in the European Union to send money home instantly through its application.

People with a bank account, debit or credit card use mobile phones or tablets to access the app and transfer money to recipients’ mobile money wallets such as M-Pesa or MTN mobile money or bank account.

The firm does not charge for money transfer.

“We are able to roll out new countries on our platform at a low cost which then allows us to pass on these savings to customers. We can do this due to our technology that allows transactions to be processed at breakneck speed with zero human interaction,” said SimbaPay chief executive officer Nyasinga Onyancha.

The firm’s compliance and onboarding of customers is handled within the app, making it significantly easier for customers to sign up and start sending money to loved ones within minutes.

The firm is now looking to further grow its footprint in Africa after it expanded operations into Ghana and Uganda on Monday.

SimbaPay has a presence in Kenya and Nigeria.

The firm plans to explore more African markets in 2017, with a bias for countries in East and West Africa.

SimbaPay is working on a new function which will allow its users to send money between African countries.

“We will be launching the ability for customers to send money between African countries, for example, from Kenya to Uganda.

‘‘This is a service customers have been requesting as the current process and cost to send funds between African countries is extremely cumbersome and expensive,” said Mr Nyasinga. “We will apply our technical expertise to bring the app to Africans looking to send money to their loved ones in neighbouring countries.”