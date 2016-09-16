Politics and policy
Singapore set to establish trade office in Kenya
Posted Friday, September 16 2016 at 18:12
In Summary
- Kenya and Singapore are also pursuing double taxation and air service agreements as a way of facilitating trade and investments between the two countries.
Singapore will open a trade facilitation and investment promotion office in Kenya next year as the two countires move to strengthen bilateral ties.
Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Industrialisation Adan Mohamed has said the office in Kenya will aim at facilitating trade and investments in agribusiness, infrastructure and other sectors.
The decision was reached during a meeting with Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Lim Hng Kiang in Singapore on Friday.
“Singapore is keen to trade with Kenya and East Africa in general and we welcome the move to have the office based in Nairobi. It goes to confirm Kenya’s place as a regional hub that is central in facilitating trade and investments,” said Mr Mohamed.
Kenya and Singapore are also pursuing double taxation and air service agreements as a way of facilitating trade and investments between the two countries.
Mr Mohamed was speaking when he met his Singapore counterpart ahead of the Kenya-Singapore investment roundtable in the Asian State.