Singapore set to establish trade office in Kenya

Singapore will open a trade facilitation and investment promotion office in Kenya next year as the two countires move to strengthen bilateral ties.

Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Industrialisation Adan Mohamed has said the office in Kenya will aim at facilitating trade and investments in agribusiness, infrastructure and other sectors.

The decision was reached during a meeting with Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Lim Hng Kiang in Singapore on Friday.

“Singapore is keen to trade with Kenya and East Africa in general and we welcome the move to have the office based in Nairobi. It goes to confirm Kenya’s place as a regional hub that is central in facilitating trade and investments,” said Mr Mohamed.

Kenya and Singapore are also pursuing double taxation and air service agreements as a way of facilitating trade and investments between the two countries.