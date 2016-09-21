Politics and policy
Six firms sign Power Africa deals to add over 300MW to national grid
Posted Wednesday, September 21 2016 at 14:47
Six firms have signed agreements with US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to develop power generation stations in what will add about 360 megawatts of green electricity to the Kenyan grid.
The deals were signed during the US-Africa Business Forum in New York as part of Power Africa- an initiative launched by US President Barack Obama in 2013 to develop reliable, affordable, and sustainable power in Africa.
The deals will see the firms develop solar, wind, hydro, gas and geothermal stations adding to the countries diversified power mix.
“USTDA is pleased to play a leading role in identifying US solutions that can support Kenya’s energy goals and strengthen commercial ties in order to spur long-term, sustainable economic growth,” USTDA Director Leocadia Zak said Wednesday.
The deals will see the development of 10MW hydropower at Gitaru; 40MW at Nyakwere Hills Solar PV Plant; 1.5MW in eight different solar mini-grids; 70MW at Olkaria Geothermal Power Plant; 40MW at Isiolo Solar PV Power Plant and 50-200MW in the Lamu Gas-to-Power Project.