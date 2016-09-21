Six firms sign Power Africa deals to add over 300MW to national grid

Politics and policy

Six firms have signed agreements with US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to develop power generation stations in what will add about 360 megawatts of green electricity to the Kenyan grid.

The deals were signed during the US-Africa Business Forum in New York as part of Power Africa- an initiative launched by US President Barack Obama in 2013 to develop reliable, affordable, and sustainable power in Africa.

The deals will see the firms develop solar, wind, hydro, gas and geothermal stations adding to the country's diversified power mix.

“USTDA is pleased to play a leading role in identifying US solutions that can support Kenya’s energy goals and strengthen commercial ties in order to spur long-term, sustainable economic growth,” USTDA Director Leocadia Zak said Wednesday.