Six killed in Mandera Shabaab attack, 27 rescued
Posted Thursday, October 6 2016 at 05:59
Six people have been killed and 27 others rescued in Al-Shabaab attack at Bulla public works in Mandera, Governor Ali Roba has confirmed.
The attack occurred at 2:45am.
"Out of 33 non locals residing in one plot, six were shot dead and 27 rescued by our security officers manning the sector," Mr Roba said.
In an interview with the Nation, Mr Roba added: Six lives are too many to lose. We condemn the attack which comes at a time when locals had started enjoying peace."
There was an explosion as police attempted to get into the house to retrieve the bodies, ripping off one of the roof tops.
There were no injuries from the explosion.
Police said landmines planted in compound were delaying their attempts to retrieve bodies of the dead. Bomb experts were expected to detonate the explosives.
Mandera County Commissioner Frederick Shisia say they are working on switching off communication networks to allow police enter the building as they fear more explosives are in the house.
Since Garissa University College attack on April 2, 2015 that claimed 148 lives, mostly students at the institution, the country has experienced a lull in attacks.
Attacks in border areas have been blamed on a porous border where assailants easily cross over to commit atrocities and slip back to the lawless Somalia.
Additional reporting by Abdimalik Hajir; editing by Basillioh Mutahi.