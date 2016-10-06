Six killed in Mandera Shabaab attack, 27 rescued

Politics and policy

Police officers outside the house in which the victims were attacked.

Six people have been killed and 27 others rescued in Al-Shabaab attack at Bulla public works in Mandera, Governor Ali Roba has confirmed.

The attack occurred at 2:45am.

"Out of 33 non locals residing in one plot, six were shot dead and 27 rescued by our security officers manning the sector," Mr Roba said.

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Roba added: Six lives are too many to lose. We condemn the attack which comes at a time when locals had started enjoying peace."

There was an explosion as police attempted to get into the house to retrieve the bodies, ripping off one of the roof tops.

There were no injuries from the explosion.

Police said landmines planted in compound were delaying their attempts to retrieve bodies of the dead. Bomb experts were expected to detonate the explosives.



Mandera County Commissioner Frederick Shisia say they are working on switching off communication networks to allow police enter the building as they fear more explosives are in the house.

Since Garissa University College attack on April 2, 2015 that claimed 148 lives, mostly students at the institution, the country has experienced a lull in attacks.

Attacks in border areas have been blamed on a porous border where assailants easily cross over to commit atrocities and slip back to the lawless Somalia.

David Kimani, a survivor, searches for his belongings in one of rooms attacked by Al-Shabaab. He said he hung on the ceiling until the militants left the room. PHOTO | MANASE OTSIALO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A crowd mills around a telecommunication shop that was attacked in Mandera Town. PHOTO | MANASE OTSIALO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

There was an explosion as police attempt to get into a house to retrieve bodies, ripping up a rooftop. PHOTO | MANASE OTSIALO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.