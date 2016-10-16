Small and medium-sized banks the big losers in era of controlled lending

Money Markets

Commercial bank CEOs at a meeting with CBK governor Patrick Njoroge in August this year. PHOTO | FILE

As the banking sector adjusts to the shock of a regime of regulated interest rates, small banks that have been operating on tight margins are likely to feel the heat far more than their larger peers.

The smaller lenders have been charging higher interest rates compared to larger peers to compensate for paying a higher price for deposits, and, therefore, have had to cut their average lending rates by the widest margin.

Central Bank of Kenya’s published average lending rates for all banks as at June 2016 show a mix of mid- and third-tier lenders populating the top 10 most expensive banks on loan prices that prevailed before the capping regime.

Credit Bank, whose average rate as at June was 21.5 per cent, tops the list of the banks that have had to cut its lending rate by the largest margin — 7.5 percentage points — to legal maximum of 14 per cent. The new regime came into effect on September 14.

The bank would, therefore, have to adjust the rate downwards by 7.5 percentage points, followed by Jamii Bora Bank with a cut in the average rate by at least 7.2 percentage points.

Middle East Commercial Bank was charging 20.9 per cent on average in June, and is, therefore, looking at a cut of 6.9 percentage points.

Also in the list of those lenders whose average interest rate before the regulations came into force was above 20 per cent are mid-tier lenders National Bank at 20.2 per cent and Family Bank at 20 per cent.

Fellow mid-sized bank NIC was charging 19.5 per cent, to also appear on the list of the top 10 most expensive banks as at June this year.

The 10 banks that were the most expensive in the market were charging on average 20.32 per cent for loans compared to the industry average of 18.2 per cent.

They have, therefore, had to shave an average of 6.32 percentage points off their average interest rates in order to comply with the new cap of no more than four percentage points above the prevailing Central Bank Rate (currently at 10 per cent).

These 10 banks controlled a combined 14.6 per cent of the total market share in the industry by the end of 2015.

As a result of the new market order, various experts and industry players expect the consequences to be far-reaching, up to the point of forcing some banks to merge with others in order to remain viable businesses.

“The new rates, in a way, will change the market structure for the Kenyan banking sector whether it is through consolidation or in reorganisation of banks. This is the right way to go for the industry, it is something we have spoken about for a long time,” said Kenya Commercial Bank chief executive officer Joshua Oigara.