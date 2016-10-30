Social media and employment law

Home

Once thought to be a passing fad, social media has taken over other media platforms and is definitely here to stay.

Social media and networking websites have fundamentally changed how people discover, read and share news, information and content.

From drivers behind their wheels caught up in slow moving traffic to pedestrians crossing roads; people rarely look where they are heading.

Instead their eyes are fixated on the latest news, sports and even global gossip. It is no wonder that a smartphone in today’s world is more of a necessity than a mere want.

However, it is because of this elasticity of information that some have found themselves not only out of the frying pan but into the fire.

The present-day employment relationships are not just governed by black and white contracts with both parties having signed across the dotted line, but are also socially engineered and driven by the power of social media.

What once constituted workplace canteen and elevator gossip is now subject to Facebook posts and Tweeter hashtags. But just how far is too far?

Can an employer hold an employee personally liable for remarks made on social media? Can an employer’s opinion be considered as evidence of unlawful intent?

The Kenyan Employment Act makes provision against discrimination and harassment at the place of work. Social media posts which relate to open discrimination of both employees and employers would therefore be subject to prosecution in court.

Comments that bear insulting words and outbursts of rage taken to social media would definitely constitute harassment. It is not unusual to see posts of how female colleagues dress at work and how protracted social media posts around their physique are given hundreds of “likes”.

The person responsible for such posts could be liable for sexual harassment if the posts were made without the consent of the female co-worker.

Beware, your next post may just be the very act that costs you your job and gets you a date with a labour relations court judge.

Some employers have taken advantage of the digital space (cybervetting) to view social media accounts of their employees and potential employees as a means of evaluating whether their continued stay or invitation to work would be in their best interests.

However, it is noteworthy that employers might learn information (such as political opinions, tribe and religion) that could form a basis for a claim that they made employment decisions on prohibited basis.