Society bets on in-house sacco to finance homes

Money Markets

Kamuthi Housing Co-operative Society, which plans to undertake multi-billion real-estate projects in Kiambu and Murang’a counties, is counting on an in-house sacco to finance development of members’ plots acquired in the two projects.

Officials said the two-year old sacco, Kamuthi Savings and Credit Society, has over 4,000 members and will lend money to those who have acquired plots in the expansive projects dubbed Buffalo Hills and Golf Village in Thika and Soya Dam Estate in Gatanga.

Kamuthi chairman Bernard Maina said title deeds and share certificates will serve as collateral for the loans.

Mr Maina said the housing society plans to increase its shareholding and deposits in the sacco with a view to enabling it lend members money for building houses.

He said the sacco can now only lend each member Sh2.5 million.

“Development within the projects will be controlled, although buyers are not restricted on the design of the house they choose as long as it has been approved by the society and the residents’ association… we want to financially empower them so that they can construct homes,” Mr Maina said.