Sossion pays Helb loan after a delay of 2 decades

Teachers’ trade unionist Wilson Sossion has finally cleared an overdue student loan owed to the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb).

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary-general a fortnight ago made a lump sum payment of Sh85,654, which had been outstanding since he graduated from Egerton University in 1993.

Helb confirmed Mr Sossion is no longer among the 85,364 loan defaulters the agency is pursuing, who cumulatively owe the financier Sh9.7 billion.

“We kept in touch with the outspoken Knut boss to ensure he pays his loan for other needy students to also benefit from the facility,” Helb chief executive Charles Ringera said in a statement.

Interestingly, Mr Sossion said he was not aware he owed Helb until he applied for a bank loan and found out that he was listed by credit reference bureaus as a defaulter.

The Knut boss benefited from the Higher Education Loans Fund—predecessor to Helb—while he was pursuing a diploma in education at Egerton University more than two decades ago. Helb was established in 1995.

“Yes, I did clear,” Mr Sossion, who is currently a PhD candidate at Kenya Methodist University, told the Business Daily.

He called on Helb to adopt digital platforms so that past loanees can easily check their status, repay loans and apply for clearance certificates.

The netting of the labour union boss comes at a time Helb has tightened the noose on defaulters by hiring debt collectors, sharing data with credit reference bureaus, and tracing loan cheats from government databases.