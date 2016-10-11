South Africa's Zuma jets into Kenya for trade talks

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta with South African counterpart Jacob Zuma during a past visit to Pretoria, South Africa. PHOTO | FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning received South African President Jacob Zuma at State House, Nairobi.

The South African leader, who is on a three-day State visit, arrived at State House shortly after 10 a.m.

Other dignitaries present included Cabinet Secretaries and service commanders led by the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe among others.

The two leaders will lead their respective delegations in bilateral talks where they will discuss issues of trade, security and immigration.

Kenyans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the discussions, especially on immigration.

South Africa has set tough visa conditions for Kenyans, including a Sh4,200 processing fee for visas, which often require at least five working days to process.

South Africans, on the other hand, can get a Kenyan visa for free on arrival at a port of entry in the country.

AU chairperson

Also on the agenda is the candidature of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the post of chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Kenya announced it had nominated Ms Mohamed last week.

She is expected to battle it out with former Ugandan vice president Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, Equatorial Guinea Foreign Minister Agapito Mba Mokuy and Botswana's Pelonomi Venson Moitoi.

After four years at the helm of the Commision, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's term has ended and she will not seek a second term.

Earlier in the morning, President Zuma laid a wreath at the Mausoleum of former president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.