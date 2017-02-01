South Africa sets sights on Lapsset in strengthening investment ties

Magazines

Ms Koleta Mqulwana, the SA High Commissioner (left), when she met Chamber of Commerce officials yesterday in Mombasa. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA

South Africa has said it will strengthen its economic ties with Kenya especially in areas of infrastructure in effort to build stronger trade and investment ties.

High Commissioner Koleta Anita Mqulwana said both states stand to gain immensely if they collaborate in infrastructure, agriculture, business, tourism, education and health.

Ms Mqulwana said South African companies were interested in Kenya’s Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset).

“Late last year, South African President Jacob Zuma met his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta where they signed six agreements among them Lapsset Corridor Project. South African companies are going to participate in that development; a lot has been done and a lot needs to be done,” she said.

The envoy said the collaborations will create job opportunities to the youths.

Strategic area

“If they are not engaged they will end up killing some of us. We need to deal with areas of poverty. That is why I am visiting companies,” she said in Mombasa.

“You are producing a lot of mangoes here which I am interested in, because if we get mango juice from Kenya it will be cheaper than importing the same from Brazil,” she said.

She said Mombasa County is a strategic area for South Africa because of the port.

“More so, it has a sister-to-sister agreement with Durban, we need to strengthen the relations. We need to do business among ourselves as Africans to build stronger trade and investment ties.”

She asked Kenyan students to study in South Africa, adding they have some of the best universities that are recognised across the world.

Ms Mqulwana who was accompanied by the embassy’s economic counsellor Njabulo Mbewe and senior marketing officer Gerald Ockotch said South Africa is easing visa requirements for business people and students to enhance relations between the two countries.

Health infrastructure

She said the two nations can build and enhance social cohesion in sports and culture tourism, which will ultimately create job opportunities.