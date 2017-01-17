Soybean farmers set to benefit from Sh126 million fund

Magazines

Local small- scale soybean farmers are set to benefit from Sh126.4 million (£1 million) awarded to two agribusiness companies.

UK-funded FoodTrade East and Southern Africa (FoodTrade ESA) has awarded Classic Foods Limited of Kenya and Seba Foods Limited of Zambia the money.

The two companies are supposed to implement projects aimed at addressing challenges facing regional soybean value chains.

Classic Foods is a processing and distribution company which targets smallholder farmers with capacity building for enhanced crop production and post-harvest management.

The company aims to train 25,000 farmers on best practices by the end of 2017 and plans to reduce post-harvest losses by over 70 per cent and create wider market access for farmers.

“This funding will help our team to go even further in correcting the soybean supply cycle from the farm to processors and finally to consumers by assisting farmers to become commercially oriented and adopt best farming practices,” said Wachira Kariuki, Classic Foods’ chief executive.

“We plan to enhance integrated farming systems in order to empower the farming community as well as bring to the market more suitable consumer products.” The money is being disbursed under the Soybean Challenge Fund which was launched in May 2016. The fund ran a competition in nine countries across East and Southern Africa. A total of 90 applications were received.

The grant is aimed at stimulating innovative business models driven by private sector companies and consortium to boost production, value addition, and cross-border trade in soybeans in East and Southern Africa.

Marc Van Uytvanck, the team leader of the FoodTrade ESA programme, said the partnership with the private sector is aimed at promoting participation of farmers in a structured trade.