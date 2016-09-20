Spare a moment for that glue-sniffing street child

The state of Utah also set itself the goal of ending chronic homelessness, a subset of the homeless population that is the most vulnerable; they have lived on the streets for more than a year, or four times in the past three years and have a disabling condition such as a mental illness, addiction or disability.

Both administrations saw homelessness in a different light; that it costs between $30,000-50,000 in Utah (up to $100,000 in Medicine Hat) to maintain a homeless person; it costs less than $20,000 to house them instead.

However, while these two administrations dealt with the issue of housing the poor, they did not address the matter of their upkeep; what these needy people were to eat, drink or wear. It is into this vacuum that family businesses should step in, especially those in Africa, which still has a strong sense of social links.

Chokora (street children) and now entire street families are a common feature in almost every urban centre in Kenya. They seem to emerge from nowhere; filthy, crude in speech and often openly sniffing glue, their presence often triggers a response of fear and revulsion from “ordinary” citizens, among them leaders of family business.

Few ask how it is that these individuals found themselves in these circumstances; why it is that a seven year old boy would lead his five year old brother and their toddler sister into the concrete jungle that is Nairobi. What it is that would make an old woman dodge fast-moving traffic as she begs from passing motorists.

These are the critical questions that every head of a family venture should ask even as they concern addressing this glaring problem that is so easily ignored. As they do, they should give to those among these destitute who ask of them. It is true that they may not put the money to good use; however, if nothing else, it ensures that their existence is acknowledged; that they are counted as human beings.

Family businesses must recognise their critical role as a resource conduit through which the needs of the poor, the marginalised and the destitute are to be met. Family businesses do not exist only to enrich their owners, their family members or other stakeholders; they are the most efficient vessels through which social justice can be affected in an increasingly disconnected world.

Not all poor people are lazy, drug addicts or criminals. Many needy individuals find themselves destitute from circumstances completely out of their control; collapsed family relationships, chronic physical or mental illnesses or effects of poorly thought out public policies.

Foraging to survive in urban environments is extremely labour intensive; it takes time, great effort and good fortune to meet one’s dietary needs not to mention clothing and shelter. When compounded with the high risk environments in which the homeless poor people operate, it is not surprising that they live short, tragic lives.

Meeting the needs of the poor, especially those who are able to contribute in some way to their own upkeep does not take away from the family business.

Every family business has, as part of its profits, a portion divinely allocated to provide for those who cannot otherwise sustain themselves. This portion must be given away; to count it as a part of one’s profits is a tragic disservice to the society that contributes so much to the family business’s prosperity.