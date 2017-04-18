Home Speeding up pay to small businesses helps create jobs

Early payments for supplies especially to small firms helps create jobs. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Operating a small business, the backbone of the US economy, has always been tough.

But they’ve also been disproportionately hurt by the Great Recession, losing 40 per cent more jobs than the rest of the private sector combined.

Interestingly, as my research with Harvard’s Ramana Nanda shows there’s a fairly straightforward way to support small businesses, make them more profitable and hire more: pay them faster.

When a business is not paid for weeks after a sale, it is effectively providing short-term financing to its customers, something called “trade credit.”

This is recorded in the balance sheet as accounts receivable.

Despite its economic importance, trade credit has received little attention in the academic literature so far, relative to other sources of financing, yet it is a major source of funding for the US economy.

The use of trade credit is recorded on companies’ accounting statements as “trade payables” in the liability section of the balance sheet.

According to the Federal Fund Flows, trade payables amounted to $2.1 trillion on nonfinancial companies’ balance sheets at the end of the third quarter of 2006, two times more than bank loans and three times as much as a short-term debt instrument known as commercial paper.

Recent news reports have highlighted the problem of slow payments to suppliers as large companies extend their payment periods, often with crushing results for small businesses.

Other countries have tried to reform the trade credit market, especially in Europe, where a directive was adopted in 2011 limiting intercompany payment periods for all sectors to 60 days (with a few exceptions).

In an earlier paper, I showed that requiring payments to be made within shorter time periods had a large effect on small businesses’ survival when it was adopted in France.

Receiving their money earlier led them to default less often on their own suppliers and their financiers.

Their probability to go bankrupt dropped by a quarter.

To learn more about the impact of such reforms in the US, we studied the effects of speeding up payments to federal contractors.

The QuickPay reform, announced in September 2011, accelerated payments from the federal government to a subset of small business contractors in the US, shrinking the payment period from 30 days to 15 days – thus accelerating $64 billion in annual federal contract value.

Federal government procurement amounts to 4 per cent of US gross domestic product and includes $100 billion in goods and services purchased directly from small businesses, spanning virtually every county and industry in the US.

In the past, government contracts required payment one to two months following the approval of an invoice, with the result that these small businesses were effectively lending to the government.

Our research shows that even small improvements in cash collection can have large direct effects on hiring due to the multiplier effect of working capital.