Spy agency responds to audit queries in camera

National Intelligence Services (NIS) director general, Major-General Philip Wachira Kameru at County Hall, Nairobi, September, 2 2014. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

The national spy agency Tuesday demanded to be heard in camera when it appeared before Parliament to respond to audit queries for the year ending June 2015.

Major-General Philip Kameru, the National Intelligence Service (NIS)’s director-general, told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that he could only proceed to introduce himself and a number of his officers if the session would be held behind closed doors.

“Before I start the introduction, I request to know whether the session can be held in camera. I will then proceed to explain the reasons thereafter,” he told the Nicholas Gumbo-led committee when his turn to introduce himself and his officers came.

Maj-Gen Kameru was required to explain why the agency’s account balance (MFA) amounting to Sh43,666,962 brought forward from prior period has remained outstanding as at June 30, 2015.

Mr Gumbo asked members to allow the spy agency to provide their responses on the agency spending in camera.

“We know that our rules allow witnesses to make submissions in camera if they have compelling reasons to do so. This is the National Intelligence Service,” the Rarieda MP told his committee.

Opposed the request

Only Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire opposed the request, saying Kenyans ought to know how their money was spent by agencies of government.

“The public is very keen in following what is happening. We are doing this in the interest of the public. It is important that the NIS do some of these things in the open glare of the camera.

“In my own opinion, we need to know if you are buying missiles to destroy the whole of Africa. It should be important that we declare it. We have at times allowed witnesses to testify in camera that at times defeat the purpose of going into camera,” he said.

Teso North MP Arthur Odera supported Mr Bosire and asked the NIS to provide an explanation for the request for a closed-door session before the committee granted the request.

“What Mr Bosire is saying has come to bear here a few times. We have to get an explanation before we go to camera.

“We need not to be seen as hiding anything, but in the interest of the country and the service, let us grant them (NIS) a camera session,” Mr Odera said.

