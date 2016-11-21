Stanbic wing named the best securities broker at fete

Money Markets

SBG Securities’ outgoing chief executive Nkoregamba Mwebesa. PHOTO | FILE

Brokerage house SBG Securities, which is a subsidiary of Stanbic Holdings, has been named best securities broker and honoured as the best IPO of the year during the eighth annual investment awards held in Nairobi.

The firm that provides equity trading, fixed-income trading, central depository, placement of securities and equity and economic research services for use in investment decision-making was feted at the Think Business Investment Awards 2016.

The company won the IPO award for its role as lead sponsoring broker and lead placement agent for the first I-REIT listing, the Stanlib Fahari I-REIT, that was only partially successful.

SBG Securities’ outgoing chief executive Nkoregamba Mwebesa termed the awards as a testament to its unique customised solutions across markets and its position as the financial advisor of choice.

“We are honoured to have won these awards. It is a reflection of our unwavering commitment in providing our clients with first class financial solutions and optimum avenues to grow the value of their investments. We are more than grateful for the support and votes of confidence in our expertise conferred by the two awards,” said Mr Mwebesa.