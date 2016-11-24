Stanlib picks Lloyd Masika executive to head its properties trust

Money Markets

Stanlib Kenya has poached an executive from realtor Lloyd Masika to head its NSE-listed real estate investment trust.

The investment manager has picked Kenneth Masika as chief executive of the Stanlib Fahari I-Reit, succeeding Anton Borkum who stepped down due to ill health.

The Standard Bank-backed firm is banking on Mr Masika’s nearly two decades of experience in the real estate industry, where he has been serving as a director at Lloyd Masika, to steer Kenya’s inaugural listed property unit.

“He brings with him a wealth of property industry knowledge and expertise which will be crucial in delivering growth and profitability to meet and exceed investor expectations,” said Claire Mwangi, chairman of Stanlib Kenya.