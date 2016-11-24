Money Markets
Stanlib picks Lloyd Masika executive to head its properties trust
Posted Thursday, November 24 2016 at 15:35
In Summary
- The investment manager has picked Kenneth Masika as CEO after Anton Borkum stepped down due to ill health.
Stanlib Kenya has poached an executive from realtor Lloyd Masika to head its NSE-listed real estate investment trust.
The investment manager has picked Kenneth Masika as chief executive of the Stanlib Fahari I-Reit, succeeding Anton Borkum who stepped down due to ill health.
The Standard Bank-backed firm is banking on Mr Masika’s nearly two decades of experience in the real estate industry, where he has been serving as a director at Lloyd Masika, to steer Kenya’s inaugural listed property unit.
“He brings with him a wealth of property industry knowledge and expertise which will be crucial in delivering growth and profitability to meet and exceed investor expectations,” said Claire Mwangi, chairman of Stanlib Kenya.
Stanlib is owned by South Africa's Standard Bank which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.