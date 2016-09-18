Politics and policy
State House blames Munya for miraa ban
Somalia recently banned miraa imports from Kenya after Meru Governor Peter Munya purported to represent Kenya in recognising Somaliland as an independent state.
“In the aftermath of Mr Munya’s visit, believing that he was a legitimate representative of the Government of Kenya, the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia took the grim view that Kenya recognised Somaliland as an independent state, and so the decision to ban the miraa imports,” State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said on Sunday.
Mr Esipisu said President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘candidly’ engaged Somali President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud and ‘assured him that Kenya did not recognise any breakaway regions of Somalia’, and that the confusion was caused by an ill-informed governor.
Miraa flights resumed following the talks to the relief of farmers who had suffered huge losses. Mr Munya waded into the dispute when he apparently signed a trade pact with Somaliland on miraa exports, which angered the Mogadishu-based government.
Mr Esipisu told governors that they do not run sovereign states and must consult with the Foreign Affairs ministry first before holding discussions with sovereign government entities in another country.
Somaliland declared itself independent following the collapse of the Siad Barre regime in 1991, but is still considered an autonomous region of Somalia by the United Nations.
Somaliland President Ahmed Mohamed Silanyo recently claimed that more than one million citizens, out of the country’s population of 3.4 million had signed a petition calling for the international community to recognise Somaliland.