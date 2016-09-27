State drops Sh883bn slums upgrade plan, includes donors in broader project

Politics and policy

The Sh883 billion plan to upgrade slums by 2020 has collapsed, the Ministry of Land has said.

The Kenya Slum Upgrading Project (KENSUP) follows a Memorandum of Understanding the government signed with the UN-Habitat in February, 2003 to improve conditions of the settlements in Nairobi, Machakos, Mombasa and Kisumu.

In its place, the government will adopt a new action plan that will be executed through another body—the Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISIP).

“Currently KENSUP collaborates with UN Habitat, but it is 100 per cent government funded while KISIP has some donors,” said Mr Edward Olem, a communications officer in the ministry.

He said the Sh883 billion action plan was scrapped “owing to certain limitations in the projections and the actual implementation reality.”

The new plan is ongoing and has since pioneered in Nairobi’s Kibera slums where phase one of uplifting housing for the beneficiaries has consumed Sh2.9 billion, a statement from the ministry said.

Nakuru County is slotted to benefit from Sh758m from the World Bank for construction of roads, lighting and sanitation works in Kwa Rhoda, Gilani and Kaptembwa slums.