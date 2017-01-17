State opts for private land in upgrade of Malindi Airport

Magazines

A huge chunk of private land is set for compulsory acquisition as the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) moves to expand Malindi Airport to unlock the region’s tourism potential.

The agency said through a gazette notice it plans to acquire 22.4 hectares of land in the area earmarked for the expansion of the two facilities.

The Transport Ministry has set aside Sh5.6 billion for upgrading the airport with a significant amount of money set to go towards the acquisition of 259 hectares set for the project.

The announcement comes after the project stalled last year when KAA failed to reach an agreement with residents on compensation for land.

“We intend to acquire the parcels of land for the expansion of Malindi Airport and Airstrip,” reads the notice by National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri.

Malindi Airport and Airstrip are important for local tourism as the two facilities serve travellers to the coastal area. Currently, only chartered planes can access the two facilities.

Three-phase plan

The agency plans to expand Malindi Airport’s runway to 2.5km from 1.5km to accommodate larger commercial aircraft and has laid out a three-phase plan for the upgrade.

Phase one began with the construction of a modern terminal while the second stage will revamp the apron.

The government embarked on an aggressive drive to upgrade airports and airstrips to unlock the potential of counties and enhance connectivity to other regions.

Ukunda Airport in Kwale County is also earmarked for upgrade to ease access to South Coast, another tourist hotspot. The authority also plans to expand Ukunda’s runway by 0.5 kilometre to 1.6 kilometres.

The agency is set to rehabilitate Suneka Airstrip in Kisii and construct new ones in Eldas and Mandera-Wargadud.

Work on Suneka will include construction of a passenger lounge, gate house and a car park. It will also include repair and marking of the runway and building of a drainage system.