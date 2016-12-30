Stock market investors lose Sh147 billion in year of storm

Money Markets

Brokers trade on the floor of the Nairobi Securities Exchange. PHOTO | FILE

Stock market investors lost a whopping Sh147 billion this year as a prolonged bear run hit most counters, making 2016 the second year of pain at the Nairobi bourse.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) was Thursday headed to closing this year’s trading at a five-year low, a trend that has meant that any retail investor exiting today must take a sizeable loss on his or her investment.

Those unwilling to cut their losses have to live with the reality of having their capital tied up for a while because a market rally is not expected in the next eight months of electioneering.

The NSE has more than 1.2 million local retail investors, holding 26 per cent of the 89 billion issued shares.

By close of trading Thursday, the market’s capitalisation — the valuation of all issued shares at the prevailing prices — had dropped to Sh1.901 trillion having opened the year at Sh2.05 trillion.

This is the second year that the market has suffered erosion. In 2015, investors were Sh250.5 billion in the red, meaning the bourse has shed a total of Sh398 billion investor wealth in the past two years.

The NSE 20 share index lost 22 per cent this year, while the All share index was down 9.9 per cent. Turnover, which measures the volume of trade at the bourse, shrunk this year to about Sh146 billion compared to Sh209 billion in 2015, setting up market intermediaries for lower earnings from brokerage commissions.

Aly-Khan Satchu, an independent market analyst, said the banking sector had been a major drag on the indices, a trend he expects to deepen as more mergers and acquisitions take place.

“It has not been a good year for equities with some notable exceptions like Safaricom, Kenya Airways and KenolKobil. Investors need to be nimble stock-pickers through 2017 to stay ahead of the curve,” he said.

The 11 listed banks collectively shed Sh182 billion to stand at Sh494 billion.

Standard Chartered was the best performing bank stock having shed 3.1 per cent its value a year to date to close at Sh189, while National Bank of Kenya, which shed 54 per cent to close at Sh7.20, was the worst performer.

High net investors

The market slide has also affected high net worth investors, whose portfolios shed billions of shillings during the year.