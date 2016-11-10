Stock markets extend global rally on Trump hopes

Politics and policy

A television displays news footage of US President elect Donald Trump near a screen displaying market activity. AFP PHOTO | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

World stock markets rallied further Thursday, with Tokyo surging almost seven percent, on hopes Donald Trump's plan to kickstart the US economy will succeed following his shock presidential election victory.

The dollar firmed after sliding Wednesday on worries that uncertainty over Trump's policies would cause the Federal Reserve to hold off an interest rate rise.

Haven currency the yen was a big loser Thursday, slumping to a 3.5-month low at 106.43 yen to the dollar.

"Perception now is that the controversial multi-billionaire TV presenter and property mogul could be good for business; and talk of tax cuts and heavy spending on infrastructure would certainly be good for growth," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at stockbroker Interactive Investor.

Around 1030 GMT, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.9 percent compared with the close on Wednesday. Frankfurt's DAX 30 also grew 0.9 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 won 1.1 per cent.

World stock markets have recovered from a sharp initial downturn to Trump's win, with Europe's leading indices closing up between 1.0 and 1.6 per cent on Wednesday.

Tokyo's benchmark index closed up a huge 6.7 per cent Thursday, with a plunging yen providing support.

Hong Kong gained 1.9 per cent and Shanghai closed 1.4 per cent higher. Sydney rallied 3.3 percent higher and Seoul jumped 2.0 per cent.

In Paris, Vivendi shares rose more than ten percent after the French media conglomerate returned to profit in the third quarter.

But Renault shares reversed more than two percent after a government inquiry into emissions cheating entered a new stage.

The French economy ministry said late Wednesday that the country's anti-fraud unit DGCCRF had submitted its report on diesel emissions by Renault cars to prosecutors, a move that could open the door to criminal proceedings against the car maker.

Asian and European trading screens were initially awash with red Wednesday as the regions' investors were the first to react to news that the firebrand tycoon had defeated market favourite Hillary Clinton.

However, a reassuring victory speech — followed by calls from Clinton and President Barack Obama to get behind Trump — provided some encouragement to traders.

Wall Street stocks surged Wednesday with pharmaceutical and banking shares especially strong in anticipation of favourable Trump policies.