Stop insisting on 'illegal' CBA, Senate team tells doctors

Politics and policy

Doctors outside the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi after Judge Hellen Wasilwa extended by five days the suspension of a jail sentence she has granted doctors’ union, January 26, 2017. PHOTO | MAUREEN KAKAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Senate Health Committee has asked doctors to stop insisting on a salary agreement that has already been declared illegal by the courts.

The committee chairman, Dr Wilfred Machage, observed that the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) whose implementation the doctors are pushing for has been overtaken by events and will derail efforts to unlock the strike.

"They can't hang on an illegal document. Nobody has prevented doctors from coming up with another legal document," Dr Machage said on Wednesday at Parliament in Nairobi.

He said the doctors' strike, which been going on nearly two months, has affected majority of Kenyans who cannot afford medication in private hospitals.

"Majority of Kenyans have turned to quacks, and traditional birth attendants. This will worsen the situation, “Dr Machage who is also a medical doctor, said.

Criticised President Kenyatta

Nominated Senator Godliver Omondi criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for concentrating on mobilising Kenyans to register as voters at the expense of core challenges facing his government.

“How can one register as a voter if a member of his family is sick and cannot access treatment or is being threatened with jail yet the family sold land to take him to a medical school,” Ms Omondi said.

Dr Machage said the government should not assume private hospitals can mitigate the effects of the strike, because they are few and their charges are out of reach for many patients.

He appealed to both national and county governments to stop threatening to sack the doctors for failing to call off the strike, saying such a move would worsen the crisis.

“This is easy for employer and labour relations but totally nonsense on matters of health because people are suffering. Medical services can’t be taken arbitrarily as any other services. This is a sensitive service that affects life,” Dr Machage said.

He said the committee is aware of plans by the Ministry of Health to sack all the doctors under the national government.