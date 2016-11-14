Stop making excuses, start your dream business today

Magazines

A bookshop in Nyeri. Very few people start a business under conducive environment or during perfect time. PHOTO | FILE

As we move towards the end of the year, I can bet with the only family cow that many people who had set 2017 as the year they would start their entrepreneurial journey will start developing cold feet.

They will come up with all sort of reasons for not starting a business. Reasons may range from lack of adequate preparation, its election year, difficult in getting banks loans to personal or family commitments and obligations.

This reminds us of a story allegedly attributed to the ancient Greek philosopher, Socrates.

Legend has it that one day a young man approached Socrates and said, “Socrates, I want knowledge. Socrates told the young man to follow him. He led the knowledge-seeker down to the seashore and into the water.

Socrates held the young man firmly and plunged him into the water and held him under the water for some time.

The young man began to struggle and fight and finally emerged gasping and coughing, barely able to stand.

Socrates philosophically asked: “When you were under water, what did you want most.”

The young man screamed, “Air, I wanted air and more air.”

Socrates looked at the young man, smiled and concluded his lesson gently with words, “When you long for knowledge the way that you were just desperate for air, then and only then will you find it.”

When it comes to pursuing a noble goals, your passion and desire supersedes all obstacles.

In the last few years we have witnessed the unprecedented clamour for education among the working class powered mainly by the desire to get promotion with more rewards, retain or get better jobs or simply prestige.

Universities have become money minting factories with some setting up campus in unimaginable small rural towns.

Two things here come out clearly; these diplomas, graduate and post graduate degrees are neither easy nor cheap to most working people. They require a lot of resources and time given that most jobs are already too demanding and most adult students are also parents and dependants to old parents, siblings and extended family.

Yet many people have overcome all those odds to start and complete education. Just like the ancient story of Socrates to his student, our motives, priorities and passion are supreme to achieving what we want in life.