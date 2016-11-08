Stretching is just as important as hitting the gym

Home

When we talk about exercises, rarely do we recognise the importance of stretches as a form of exercise. Most people think that they need to run, walk or go to the gym for them to have done exercises.

Our muscles contract or tighten as we carry out our day to day activities. How can we then start strengthening muscles that are already tight?

For you to think of strengthening you need to think of stretching first otherwise you will not get your desired results. Benefits of stretches:

• Relief from pain

• Improved flexibility and joint range of motion

• Decreased risk of injuries

• Increased energy levels

• Improved blood circulation

• Better posture

• Improved athletic performance

• Relaxation and stress relief

• Greater sense of well being

Reduce or prevent lower back pain.

Greater flexibility in the hamstrings, muscles of the hips and pelvis help to reduce the stress on your spine that causes lower back pain.