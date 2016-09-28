Student learns money lessons keeping poultry

Magazines

Mr Benjamin Ong’aria feeds his chickens at his farm in Tangakona Village, Busia County. PHOTO | KENNEDY OKWACH

As many youth complain about lack of employment, one from Busia County has resorted to agriculture for a living.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Benjamin Ong’aria from Tangakona Village in Busia County ventured into poultry farming to pay his university fees.

Today, the third year Bachelor of Education student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University has 100 chickens.

Mr Ong’aria ventured into the business in 2009 after completing his Diploma in Community Development and Social Work.

The 31-year-old said that due to years of frustrations and lack of employment, they formed a group for youth empowerment.

“A group of 25 youth came together and formed Spider Development Network. Various groups trained us on different business projects,” he said.

“My breakthrough came when the Agricultural Sector Development Support Programme (ASDSP) trained us on commercial poultry farming and linked us to Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO).”

Disappointing start

Mr Ong’aria had saved Sh20,000, which he used to build a structure to house the chicks, fencing and buying basic materials like feeders.

A local KALRO distributor gave him 100 chicks which was his starting stock.

“The distributor was sourcing for market and the profit I made was used to clear a loan while the capital was used to buy new stock and feeds,” said Mr Ong’aria.

Despite a disappointing start where he lost over 300 chicks to diseases that nearly forced him out of farming, he never gave up.

He now rakes in profits of between Sh30,000 to Sh70,000 per month from selling the chicken which he keeps for two months then disposes. “Due to my inadequate capital, I am unable to satisfy the huge demand for chicken in Busia County,” Mr Ongaria said. He buys the chicks, the improved kienyeji type, at Sh60 each and sells the chicken after two months at Sh300.

His target market is local farmers who rear the chicken for eggs or meat.